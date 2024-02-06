All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsAugust 25, 2020

Birth 8/25/20

Son to Brandon Skaggs and Cassidy Scott of Kennett, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 12:16 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Name, Braydon Aaron. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Scott is the daughter of LaDonna and Bradley Parker of Sikeston and Michael and Lisa Scott of Bell City, Missouri. Skaggs is the son of Kathie Davis of Kennett and Randy Skaggs of Illinois...

Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Skaggs

Son to Brandon Skaggs and Cassidy Scott of Kennett, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 12:16 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Name, Braydon Aaron. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Scott is the daughter of LaDonna and Bradley Parker of Sikeston and Michael and Lisa Scott of Bell City, Missouri. Skaggs is the son of Kathie Davis of Kennett and Randy Skaggs of Illinois.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy