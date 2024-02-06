All sections
August 24, 2023

Birth 8/24/23

Riley

Daughter to Anthony W. and Chelsea A. Riley of Chaffee, Missouri. Born at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Aug, 18, 2023, at home with a midwife. Name, Ignatia Bernadette. Weight, 8 pounds. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Riley is the daughter of Brian and Laura Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Riley is the son of Don and Marty Riley of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Riley Power & Light LLC.

Births

