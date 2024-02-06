All sections
August 22, 2017
Birth 8/22/17
Son to Levi Jacob and Desiree Nicole Felter of Gordonville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Name, Rynn William. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Felter is the former Desiree Arnzen, daughter of Albert and Cindy Arnzen of Leopold, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Mary's Ranch. Felter is the son of David and Beverly Felter of Benton, Missouri. He is the agent manager at Ken Jones and Associates...

Felter

Son to Levi Jacob and Desiree Nicole Felter of Gordonville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Name, Rynn William. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Felter is the former Desiree Arnzen, daughter of Albert and Cindy Arnzen of Leopold, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Mary's Ranch. Felter is the son of David and Beverly Felter of Benton, Missouri. He is the agent manager at Ken Jones and Associates.

Williams

Son to Todd Andrew and Chelsea Michelle Williams of Halls, Tennessee, Covington Baptist Tipton Hospital, 5:53 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017. Name, Hoyt Lennon. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Williams is the former Chelsea White, daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Joe White of Bertrand, Missouri. Williams is the son of Gini and Randy Williams of Commerce, Georgia. He is a systems accountant with the Army Corps of Engineers in Millington, Tennessee.

Births
