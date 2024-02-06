Records August 22, 2017

Birth 8/22/17

Son to Levi Jacob and Desiree Nicole Felter of Gordonville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Name, Rynn William. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Felter is the former Desiree Arnzen, daughter of Albert and Cindy Arnzen of Leopold, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Mary's Ranch. Felter is the son of David and Beverly Felter of Benton, Missouri. He is the agent manager at Ken Jones and Associates...