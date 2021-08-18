All sections
August 18, 2021

Birth 8/18/21

Son to Timothy and Rachel Wencewicz of St. Louis, Mercy Hospital, 2:19 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Name, Benjamin Timothy. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Wencewicz is the former Rachel Ruopp, daughter of Jack and Janice Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is an attorney. Wencewicz is the son of Thomas and Dorothy Wencewicz of Cape Girardeau. He is a chemistry professor at Washington University...

Southeast Missourian
Wencewicz

Son to Timothy and Rachel Wencewicz of St. Louis, Mercy Hospital, 2:19 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Name, Benjamin Timothy. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Wencewicz is the former Rachel Ruopp, daughter of Jack and Janice Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is an attorney. Wencewicz is the son of Thomas and Dorothy Wencewicz of Cape Girardeau. He is a chemistry professor at Washington University.

Births

