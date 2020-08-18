All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsAugust 18, 2020

Birth 8/18/20

Son to Tyler Grantham and Heather Stark of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 9:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Name, Waylon Hayes. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Stark is the daughter of Becky and Jeremy King of Jackson. She works at Goodwill. Grantham is the son of Tina and Jimmy Morlan of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a farmer...

Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Grantham

Son to Tyler Grantham and Heather Stark of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 9:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Name, Waylon Hayes. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Stark is the daughter of Becky and Jeremy King of Jackson. She works at Goodwill. Grantham is the son of Tina and Jimmy Morlan of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a farmer.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy