Birth 8-17-23

Son to Casey Joe Livingston and Harley Rush of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:33 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Name, Logan Dean. Weight, 7 pounds. Rush is the daughter of Erin Borgfield of Jackson and Rod Rush of South Carolina. Livingston is the son of Joe Livingston of Whitewater and Jeana Terry of Pinkneyville, Illinois, and Deana Livingston of Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.