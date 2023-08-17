All sections
August 17, 2023

Birth 8-17-23

Son to Casey Joe Livingston and Harley Rush of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:33 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Name, Logan Dean. Weight, 7 pounds. Rush is the daughter of Erin Borgfield of Jackson and Rod Rush of South Carolina. Livingston is the son of Joe Livingston of Whitewater and Jeana Terry of Pinkneyville, Illinois, and Deana Livingston of Cape Girardeau...

Livingston

Son to Casey Joe Livingston and Harley Rush of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:33 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Name, Logan Dean. Weight, 7 pounds. Rush is the daughter of Erin Borgfield of Jackson and Rod Rush of South Carolina. Livingston is the son of Joe Livingston of Whitewater and Jeana Terry of Pinkneyville, Illinois, and Deana Livingston of Cape Girardeau.

Births

