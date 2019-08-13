Birth 8/13/19

Son to Bryan and Jordyn Condict of Bernie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:36 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019. Name, Bryar Wade. Weight, 3 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Condict is the daughter of Anthony "Tony" and Sandy Ladd of Jackson and Leslie and Chris VanDorfe of Advance, Missouri. She works at Town and Country. Condict is the son of Mark and Kim Condict of Essex, Missouri, and Lorie and Dale Reed of Bernie.
