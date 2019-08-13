All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsAugust 13, 2019

Birth 8/13/19

Son to Bryan and Jordyn Condict of Bernie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:36 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019. Name, Bryar Wade. Weight, 3 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Condict is the daughter of Anthony "Tony" and Sandy Ladd of Jackson and Leslie and Chris VanDorfe of Advance, Missouri. She works at Town and Country. Condict is the son of Mark and Kim Condict of Essex, Missouri, and Lorie and Dale Reed of Bernie...

Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Condict

Son to Bryan and Jordyn Condict of Bernie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:36 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019. Name, Bryar Wade. Weight, 3 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Condict is the daughter of Anthony "Tony" and Sandy Ladd of Jackson and Leslie and Chris VanDorfe of Advance, Missouri. She works at Town and Country. Condict is the son of Mark and Kim Condict of Essex, Missouri, and Lorie and Dale Reed of Bernie.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy