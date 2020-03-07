All sections
RecordsJuly 3, 2020
Birth 7/3/20
Son to James Edward and Dr. Carisa Nicole Barnhill of Tampa, Florida, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital in Tampa, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Brody Michael Leslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child. Dr. Barnhill is the former Carisa Schlosser, daughter of Gary and Becky Schlosser of Cape Girardeau.
Barnhill

Son to James Edward and Dr. Carisa Nicole Barnhill of Tampa, Florida, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital in Tampa, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Brody Michael Leslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child. Dr. Barnhill is the former Carisa Schlosser, daughter of Gary and Becky Schlosser of Cape Girardeau. She is an internal medicine physician for BayCare Health System in Tampa. Barnhill is the son of Brenda Carter of Cape Girardeau and James Barnhill of Grandin, Missouri. He is self-employed.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

