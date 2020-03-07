Birth 7/3/20

Son to James Edward and Dr. Carisa Nicole Barnhill of Tampa, Florida, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital in Tampa, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Brody Michael Leslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child. Dr. Barnhill is the former Carisa Schlosser, daughter of Gary and Becky Schlosser of Cape Girardeau. She is an internal medicine physician for BayCare Health System in Tampa. Barnhill is the son of Brenda Carter of Cape Girardeau and James Barnhill of Grandin, Missouri. He is self-employed.
