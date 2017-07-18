Birth 7/18/17

Son to Demarques C. McKeller and Kapri L. Thatch of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Name, Kingston Ahmir. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Thatch is the daughter of Mary Thatch of Cape Girardeau. McKeller is the son of Jarmain Coleman and Michelle Coleman of Sikeston, Missouri.
