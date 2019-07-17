Birth 7/17/19

Daughter to Timothy A. and Rachel R. Wencewicz of St. Louis, Mercy Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Name, Emory Clara. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Wencewicz is the former Rachel Ruopp, daughter of Jack and Janice Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is an attorney. Wencewicz is the son of Tom and Dotty Wencewicz. He is a chemistry professor at Washington University...