RecordsJuly 17, 2019

Birth 7/17/19

Southeast Missourian

Wencewicz

Daughter to Timothy A. and Rachel R. Wencewicz of St. Louis, Mercy Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Name, Emory Clara. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Wencewicz is the former Rachel Ruopp, daughter of Jack and Janice Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is an attorney. Wencewicz is the son of Tom and Dotty Wencewicz. He is a chemistry professor at Washington University.

Seabaugh

Son to Bailey Seabaugh of Daisy, Southeast Hospital, 8:08 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019. Name, Kody Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Seabaugh is the daughter of Tim and Beth Seabaugh of Daisy. She works at D Mart.

Births
