RecordsJuly 14, 2017

Birth 7/14/17

Daughter to Robert Perry IV and Emily Lynn Maddox of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:04 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Morrighan Aria. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Maddox is the former Emily Wilhite, daughter of Julie and Paul Speakman of Jackson. She is employed by US Bank. Maddox is the son of Rob and Lori Maddox of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Loram Maintenance of Way Inc.

Maddox

Daughter to Robert Perry IV and Emily Lynn Maddox of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:04 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Morrighan Aria. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Maddox is the former Emily Wilhite, daughter of Julie and Paul Speakman of Jackson. She is employed by US Bank. Maddox is the son of Rob and Lori Maddox of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Loram Maintenance of Way Inc.

Births

