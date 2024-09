Records June 8, 2019

Birth 6/9/19

Son to Gabe and Jamie Runyon of Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 6:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Name, Kai Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Runyon is the daughter of Jane and Jim Butler and Gary and Cindy Suhre, all of Cape Girardeau County. Runyon is the son of George and Melanie Runyon of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri...