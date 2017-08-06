All sections
RecordsJune 8, 2017

Birth 6/8/17

Daughter to Lauren and Neel Jiwanlal of Greenville, South Carolina, 11:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Name, Cameron McHaney. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. She is a senior account manager for Erwin Penland. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgery resident at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Jiwanlal

Daughter to Lauren and Neel Jiwanlal of Greenville, South Carolina, 11:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Name, Cameron McHaney. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. She is a senior account manager for Erwin Penland. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgery resident at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Births

