Birth 6/8/17

Daughter to Lauren and Neel Jiwanlal of Greenville, South Carolina, 11:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Name, Cameron McHaney. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jiwanlal is the former Lauren Thompson, daughter of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. She is a senior account manager for Erwin Penland. Jiwanlal is the son of Rich and Shiloh Jiwanlal of Wichita, Kansas. He is an orthopedic surgery resident at Greenville Memorial Hospital.