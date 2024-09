Records June 30, 2020

Birth 6/30/20

Daughter to Trey and Hillary Oetting of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Name, Callie Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Oetting is the daughter of Debbie Green of Sikeston. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Oetting is the son of Patti Oetting of Sikeston. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities...