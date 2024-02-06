Birth 6/27/19

Son to Marcus Gross and Bridget Schremp of Gordonville, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, 8:16 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019. Name, Walynn Douglas. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Schremp is the daughter of Wayne and Lynn Schremp of Ste. Genevieve. Gross is the son of Richard Gross of Gordonville and the late Sheila Gross.
