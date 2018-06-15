Birth 6/15/18

Daughter to Eric and Sarah Minor of Anchorage, Alaska, Providence Alaska Medical Center, 12:17 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Morgan Virginia. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Minor is the former Sarah Hinkebein, daughter of Don and Kathy Hinkebein of Jackson. She is a pharmacist with Carr's. Minor is the son of Dwight and Cindy Minor of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is an air traffic controller at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage.
