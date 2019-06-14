All sections
Records
June 14, 2019
Birth 6/14/19
Southeast Missourian
Wilson

Son to Jackie Ray Wilson and Brittany Anna Lee of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Name, Aiden Lee. Weight, 6 pounds. Second son. Lee is the daughter of Dianna Hite and Thomas Hite of Cairo. She works at J.R. Centre. Wilson is the son of Robin Hale and Larry Hale of McClure, Illinois. He is employed by AFCO.

Births

