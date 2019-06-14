Birth 6/14/19

Son to Jackie Ray Wilson and Brittany Anna Lee of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Name, Aiden Lee. Weight, 6 pounds. Second son. Lee is the daughter of Dianna Hite and Thomas Hite of Cairo. She works at J.R. Centre. Wilson is the son of Robin Hale and Larry Hale of McClure, Illinois. He is employed by AFCO.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.