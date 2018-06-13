All sections
RecordsJune 13, 2018

Birth 6/13/18

Son to Dr. Douglas Marvin and Katherine Suzanne Overbey of Denver, University of Colorado Hospital, 10:12 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018. Name, Jaxon Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child. Mrs. Overbey is the former Katherine Brown, daughter of John and Melissa Strickert of Jackson.

Southeast Missourian
Overbey

Son to Dr. Douglas Marvin and Katherine Suzanne Overbey of Denver, University of Colorado Hospital, 10:12 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018. Name, Jaxon Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child. Mrs. Overbey is the former Katherine Brown, daughter of John and Melissa Strickert of Jackson. She is a nurse educator in the Cardiac and Vascular Center of the University of Colorado Hospital. Overbey is the son of Dan and Gail Overbey of Cape Girardeau. He is a general surgery resident at the University of Colorado Hospital.

Story Tags
Births
