Birth 6/13/18

Overbey

Son to Dr. Douglas Marvin and Katherine Suzanne Overbey of Denver, University of Colorado Hospital, 10:12 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018. Name, Jaxon Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child. Mrs. Overbey is the former Katherine Brown, daughter of John and Melissa Strickert of Jackson. She is a nurse educator in the Cardiac and Vascular Center of the University of Colorado Hospital. Overbey is the son of Dan and Gail Overbey of Cape Girardeau. He is a general surgery resident at the University of Colorado Hospital.