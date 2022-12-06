Birth 6/12/22

Daughter to Chad and Rebecca Burton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Name, Chloe Isabella. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Burton is daughter of Tom Schild and Linda Schild of Cape Girardeau. She is a homemaker. Burton is the son of Rick Burton and Susan Burton of Jackson. He is a towboat pilot with Luhr Brothers.
Son to Tyler Lane and Laura Nichole Propst of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Name, Noah Bennett. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Propst is the former Laura Boos, daughter of Joseph and Kendra Boos of Gordonville. She is senior development officer for Saint Francis Foundation, Foundations & Annual Giving. Propst is the son of Randy and Cindy Propst of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical education teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School.