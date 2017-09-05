All sections
RecordsMay 9, 2017

Birth 5/9/17

Daughter to DeAndre Marquis Mason and Shanice La'Shawn Riley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017. Name, Royaltee De'Niece. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Riley is the daughter of Leuraletha Coleman of Forrest City, Arkansas, and Christain Riley of Terre Haute, Indiana. Mason is the son of Kieth Mason and Candice Alillups of St. Louis. He works for Gilster-Mary Lee...

Mason

Births

