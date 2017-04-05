All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 4, 2017

Birth 5/4/17

Son to Michael W. and Sidney M. Williams of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017. Name, Sawyer Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the former Sidney Monier, daughter of Roger Monier of Morehead, Kentucky, and Shelly Mangrum of Advance, Missouri. ...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Williams

Son to Michael W. and Sidney M. Williams of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017. Name, Sawyer Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the former Sidney Monier, daughter of Roger Monier of Morehead, Kentucky, and Shelly Mangrum of Advance, Missouri. She is employed by Rhodes 101 Stop. Williams is the son of Terri Williams of New Madrid, Missouri. He is employed by Milam Masonry.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy