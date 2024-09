Records May 24, 2018

Birth 5/24/18

Son to Jason Robert and Cheryl Elizabeth Hartke of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Zachary Isaac. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hartke is the former Cheryl Hagler, daughter of Lou Hagler and Barbara Hagler of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul School. Hartke is the son of Harold Hartke and Mary Hartke of Teutopolis, Illinois. He is an area specialist with the USDA-Rural Development...