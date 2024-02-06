All sections
May 23, 2019

Birth 5/23/19

Southeast Missourian
White

Daughter to Steven Duncan White and Shikayia Terrae Kilpatrick of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Name, Blessy~n Khalynn. Kilpatrick is the daughter of Sonji Clark and Oliver Clark of St. Petersburg, Florida. White is the son of Candace Lynn White. He works at Golden Corral.

Births

