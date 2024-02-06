Birth 5/22/22

Daughter to J.D. and Courtney Fodge of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Briley Helena. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Fodge is the daughter of Robert and Georgia Thiele of Leopold. Fodge is the son of Irma Fodge of Benton, Missouri, and the late Ronald Fodge. Mr. and Mrs. Fodge are both employed by Causey Lawn Care & Nursery...