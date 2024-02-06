Birth 5/22/22

Daughter to J.D. and Courtney Fodge of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Name, Briley Helena. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Fodge is the daughter of Robert and Georgia Thiele of Leopold. Fodge is the son of Irma Fodge of Benton, Missouri, and the late Ronald Fodge. Mr. and Mrs. Fodge are both employed by Causey Lawn Care & Nursery.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.