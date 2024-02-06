All sections
May 20, 2020

Birth 5/20/20

Southeast Missourian
Riley

Son to Anthony W. and Chelsea A. Riley at their home in Chaffee, Missouri, with a midwife, 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Name, Lawrence Jerome. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Riley is the former Chelsea Criddle, the daughter of Brian and Laura Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom and bookkeeper for Same Day Freight. Riley is the son of Don and Marty Riley of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Riley Power & Light LLC.

Births

