Birth 5/2/23

Daughter to Damon Bartels and Lacey Blattel of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023. Name, Andi Layne. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Blattel is the daughter of Andy Blattel and Jody Blattel of Delta. Bartels is the son of Tammy Bartels and Mike Bartels of Delta. He works at Procter & Gamble...