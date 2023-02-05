All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 2, 2023

Birth 5/2/23

Daughter to Damon Bartels and Lacey Blattel of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023. Name, Andi Layne. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Blattel is the daughter of Andy Blattel and Jody Blattel of Delta. Bartels is the son of Tammy Bartels and Mike Bartels of Delta. He works at Procter & Gamble...

Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bartels

Daughter to Damon Bartels and Lacey Blattel of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023. Name, Andi Layne. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Blattel is the daughter of Andy Blattel and Jody Blattel of Delta. Bartels is the son of Tammy Bartels and Mike Bartels of Delta. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy