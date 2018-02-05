All sections
RecordsMay 2, 2018

Birth 5/2/18

Daughter to James Clayton and Elaine Nicole Wright, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee, Williamson County Medical Center, 7:48 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Cora Zoey. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wright is the former Elaine Henderson, daughter of Tom and Carol Henderson of Delta. She is a freelance graphic designer. Wright is the son of Jim and Karen Wright of Louisville, Kentucky. He is an application systems program specialist with Community Health Systems...

Wright

Births
