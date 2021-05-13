All sections
May 13, 2021

Birth 5/13/21

Daughter to Craig Martin and Amber Marie Hope of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021. Name, Ellie Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hope is the former Amber Marie Schnurbusch, daughter of Jon and Sandy Schnurbusch of Perryville, Missouri. Hope is the son of Jim and Paula Hope of Jackson.

Southeast Missourian
Hope

Daughter to Craig Martin and Amber Marie Hope of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021. Name, Ellie Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hope is the former Amber Marie Schnurbusch, daughter of Jon and Sandy Schnurbusch of Perryville, Missouri. Hope is the son of Jim and Paula Hope of Jackson.

Births

