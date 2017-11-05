Birth 5/11/17

Daughter to Michael Dalton Freed and Chelsey Michelle Rhoda of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Averie Elaine. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Rhoda is the daughter of Amy and John Rhoda of Benton, Missouri. She is a nurse with Premier Family Physicians. Freed is the son of Susan and Michael Freed of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Floyd's Equipment...