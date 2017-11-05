All sections
RecordsMay 11, 2017

Birth 5/11/17

Daughter to Michael Dalton Freed and Chelsey Michelle Rhoda of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Averie Elaine. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Rhoda is the daughter of Amy and John Rhoda of Benton, Missouri. She is a nurse with Premier Family Physicians. Freed is the son of Susan and Michael Freed of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Floyd's Equipment...

Freed

Daughter to Michael Dalton Freed and Chelsey Michelle Rhoda of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Averie Elaine. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Rhoda is the daughter of Amy and John Rhoda of Benton, Missouri. She is a nurse with Premier Family Physicians. Freed is the son of Susan and Michael Freed of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Floyd's Equipment.

Births

