RecordsApril 30, 2019

Birth 4/30/19

McElmurry Son to Cara McElmurry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:33 p.m. Wedesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Beau Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. McElmurry is the daughter of Regina McElmurry of Cape Girardeau and the late Herman McElmurry. She works at Lowe's Home Improvement...

