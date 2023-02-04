All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 1, 2023

Birth 4/2/23

Daughter to Jacob and Emily Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023. Name, Eleanor Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Lukefahr is the daughter of James and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. Lukefahr is the son of Dean and Tammy Lukefahr of Perryville. He is self-employed...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lukefahr

Daughter to Jacob and Emily Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023. Name, Eleanor Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Lukefahr is the daughter of James and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. Lukefahr is the son of Dean and Tammy Lukefahr of Perryville. He is self-employed.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy