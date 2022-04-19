All sections
April 19, 2022

Birth 4/19/22

Newell

Daughter to Dalton Lee Newell and Stevie Raye Rich of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Name, Ryleigh Raye. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Rich is the former Stevie Dukes, daughter of Tammy Brunner of Kelso, Missouri, and Mitchell Dukes of Dexter, Missouri. She works for Grace Reliant Health Services. Newell is the son of Dana Sturm of Commerce, Missouri. He is employed by Botkin Lumber.

Births

