RecordsApril 15, 2023

Birth 4/16/23

Daughter to Rory and Sarah Kipper of Cape Girardeau, Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, California, 9:07 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023. Name, Marigold Anne Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Sarah is the daughter of Darrell Long and Debbie Long of Cape Girardeau. She is a school counselor at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson. Rory is the son of Bonnie Kipper of Cape Girardeau and the late Paul Kipper. He is a pilot in the U.S. Navy and Flexjet...

Kipper

Daughter to Rory and Sarah Kipper of Cape Girardeau, Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, California, 9:07 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023. Name, Marigold Anne Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Sarah is the daughter of Darrell Long and Debbie Long of Cape Girardeau. She is a school counselor at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson. Rory is the son of Bonnie Kipper of Cape Girardeau and the late Paul Kipper. He is a pilot in the U.S. Navy and Flexjet.

Births
