Birth 4/16/20

Twin sons to Dane and Ashton Balsmann of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Beau Gregory was born at 10:35 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Baylor Dane was born at 10:37 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Second and third children, first and second sons. Mrs. Balsmann is the daughter of Gregory and Deborah Phillips of Scott City. She is a vice president with Wood & Huston Bank. Balsmann is the son of Keith Balsmann and Sally Balsmann of Jackson. He is a mortgage loan officer with First Missouri State Bank.