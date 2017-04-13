All sections
RecordsApril 13, 2017

Birth 4/13/17

Leoni

Daughter to Nathan Edward and Taylor Renae Leoni of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017. Name, Remi Claire. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Leoni is the former Taylor Myer, daughter of Keith and Faye Myer of Jackson. She is employed by Southeast Pediatrics. Leoni is the son of Debbie Leoni of Jackson and Ed and Abbie Leoni of Jackson. He is employed by Double Diamond Construction.

Births

