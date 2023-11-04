All sections
April 11, 2023

Birth 4/11/23

Son to Austin Tylor Keith and Carolyn Renee Barker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Name, Noah Keith. Weight, 6.48 pounds. Seventh child, fifth son. Mrs. Barker is a member of the support staff at Regency House Management...

Southeast Missourian
Barker

Son to Austin Tylor Keith and Carolyn Renee Barker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Name, Noah Keith. Weight, 6.48 pounds. Seventh child, fifth son. Mrs. Barker is a member of the support staff at Regency House Management.

Births

