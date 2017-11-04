All sections
RecordsApril 11, 2017

Birth 4/11/17

Daughter to William "Dustin" and Amanda Joe Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:54 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Name, Westyn Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Boatwright is the former Amanda Rimkus. She is a certified nurse practitioner with SoutheastHEALTH. Boatwright is chief engineer/executive vice president of the Little River Drainage District...

Boatwright

Daughter to William "Dustin" and Amanda Joe Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:54 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Name, Westyn Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Boatwright is the former Amanda Rimkus. She is a certified nurse practitioner with SoutheastHEALTH. Boatwright is chief engineer/executive vice president of the Little River Drainage District.

Births

