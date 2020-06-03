All sections
RecordsMarch 6, 2020

Birth 3/6/20

Son to Jordon Rodgers and Madison Bomar of East Prairie, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 1:29 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Name, Colt Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Bomar is the daughter of Kia Bowen and Karrie Bowen of Cape Girardeau. Rodgers is the son of Joni Vinson and Labreesha Fisk-Vinson

Southeast Missourian
Rodgers

Son to Jordon Rodgers and Madison Bomar of East Prairie, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 1:29 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Name, Colt Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Bomar is the daughter of Kia Bowen and Karrie Bowen of Cape Girardeau. Rodgers is the son of Joni Vinson and Labreesha Fisk-Vinson.

Births

