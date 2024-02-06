All sections
RecordsMarch 26, 2024
Birth 3/26/24
Daughter to Marcus Dock and Maggie Scheffer of Oak Ridge, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:44 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Name, Ryleigh Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.8 ounces. First child. Scheffer is the daughter of Anthony and Kimberly Scheffer of Friedheim. Dock is the son of Jimmy Dock of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Southeast Missourian
Dock

Daughter to Marcus Dock and Maggie Scheffer of Oak Ridge, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:44 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Name, Ryleigh Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.8 ounces. First child. Scheffer is the daughter of Anthony and Kimberly Scheffer of Friedheim. Dock is the son of Jimmy Dock of Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Births

