Birth 3/26/24

Daughter to Marcus Dock and Maggie Scheffer of Oak Ridge, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:44 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Name, Ryleigh Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.8 ounces. First child. Scheffer is the daughter of Anthony and Kimberly Scheffer of Friedheim. Dock is the son of Jimmy Dock of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
