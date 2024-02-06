Birth 3/20/22

Son to Allen and Kristan Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Name, Rynn Kolbe. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Kristan Dohogne, daughter of Kenny and Kim Dohogne of Delta. She is a teacher at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Seabaugh is the son of Jerry and Bessie Seabaugh of Delta. He is the supervisor of elections for Cape Girardeau County...