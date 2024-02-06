All sections
RecordsMarch 19, 2022

Birth 3/20/22

Son to Allen and Kristan Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Name, Rynn Kolbe. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Kristan Dohogne, daughter of Kenny and Kim Dohogne of Delta. She is a teacher at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Seabaugh is the son of Jerry and Bessie Seabaugh of Delta. He is the supervisor of elections for Cape Girardeau County...

Seabaugh

Son to Allen and Kristan Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Name, Rynn Kolbe. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Kristan Dohogne, daughter of Kenny and Kim Dohogne of Delta. She is a teacher at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Seabaugh is the son of Jerry and Bessie Seabaugh of Delta. He is the supervisor of elections for Cape Girardeau County.

