DeProw

Son to Brandon and Chelsea DeProw of Scott City, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 2:18 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024. Name, Myles Lincoln. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. DeProw is the daughter of Donnie Phillips and Linda Phillips of Scott City. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Bell City Elementary School. DeProw is the son of Sandy DeProw of Scott City and Mark DeProw of East Carondelet, Illinois. He is an accountant with 74 Auto LLC.