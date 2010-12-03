Records March 12, 2019

Birth 3/12/10

Daughter to George and Alexandria Thurston of Pulaski, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 1:26 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019. Name, Violet Lynn. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thurston is the daughter of David and Pam Mitchell of Tamms, Illinois. Thurston is the son of Lisa and Jerry Thurston of Pulaski...