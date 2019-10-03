All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsMarch 9, 2019
Birth 3/10/19
Daughter to James Ian Moore and Lily Jane Ann Cureton of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Name, Ali Ann Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Cureton is the daughter of Robin Cureton and Donald Cureton Sr. of Greenville, Missouri. She is a bank representative/teller with Peoples Community Bank. Moore is the son of Jimmy Moore and Angela Moore of Glenn Allen. He is a crew leader at Capital Sand...
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Moore

Daughter to James Ian Moore and Lily Jane Ann Cureton of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Name, Ali Ann Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Cureton is the daughter of Robin Cureton and Donald Cureton Sr. of Greenville, Missouri. She is a bank representative/teller with Peoples Community Bank. Moore is the son of Jimmy Moore and Angela Moore of Glenn Allen. He is a crew leader at Capital Sand.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy