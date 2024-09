Records March 1, 2019

Birth 3/1/19

Daughter to Clayton and Kara Schlitt of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Name, Scarlett Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Schlitt is the daughter of Mitch and Terry Baker of Jackson, and Joe True of Jackson. She is employed by Southern Bank. Schlitt is the son of Jim and Dianna Schlitt of Jackson. He works for DSW Signs...