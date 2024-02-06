Son to Anthony W. and Chelsea A. Riley at their home in Chaffee, Missouri, with a midwife, 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Name, Lawrence Jerome. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Riley is the former Chelsea Criddle, the daughter of Brian and Laura Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom and bookkeeper for Same Day Freight. Riley is the son of Don and Marty Riley of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Riley Power & Light LLC.
Daughter to Hunter Ryan and Jessica Sue Jessup of Old Appleton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Name, June Marie. Mrs. Jessup is the former Jessica McCallister, daughter of Darren and Patti McCallister of Jackson. Jessup is the son of Michael Jessup of Jackson and Lynette and Kevin Callahan of Jackson. He is self-employed with Hunter Jessup Excavating.
Son to Jordan Blake Kinder and Shelby Katherine Oliver of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020. Name, Waylon Douglas. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Oliver is the daughter of Jason Oliver of Charleston, Missouri, and Shay Eaves of Dallas. Kinder is the son of Joe and Raqui Kinder of Advance. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Nicholas Paul Berger and Madison Lee Hagan of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020. Name, Elijah Robert. Weight, 5.6 pounds. First child. Ms. Hagan is the daughter of Chad Hagan of Perryville and Andrea Donnelly of Perryville. She works at Barnes Mart. Berger is the son of Robert Berger of St. Louis and Gina Berger of Perryville. He works for Jerry Kelly.
Son to Brendon Van and Sarah Elaine Whitlock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020. Name, Bennett Cecil. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Whitlock is the former Sarah Huey, daughter of Darrell and Deborah Huey of Cape Girardeau. She is delivery coordinator at Menards. Whitlock is the son of Ron and Angel Skaggs of Cape Girardeau. He is a patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Son to Cristina Marie Barborek-Crane of Diehlstadt, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:17 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Name, Arlo Sebastian Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 5.9 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Barborek-Crane is the daughter of Stacy and Greg Latham of Benton, Missouri and Scott Barborek of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at FedEx Ground.
Twin son and daughter to Kyle Arthur Ozee and Cylee Ann Miles of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Daughter, Josee Dawn was born at 9:10 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Son, Brantlee Edward was born at 10:05 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter and first son. Ms. Miles is the daughter of Larry Stull of Desloge, Missouri, and Tiffany Miles of Bismarck, Missouri. Ozee is the son of Kimberly Bell of Farmington, Missouri.
Son to Chad Jeffrey and Meagan Lee Capone of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020. Name, Rohan Jeffrey. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Capone is the former Meagan Whitehead, daughter of Natalie Dowdy of Jackson. She works for Ameren Missouri. Capone is the son of Jeff and Linda Capone of Jackson. He works for Burke Electric.
Son to Bradley Scott and Miranda Marie Patterson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:04 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. Name, Andrew Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Patterson is the former Miranda Daniel, daughter of Shawn and Tara Daniel of Arab, Alabama, and Kellie and Scott Parsley of Rockmart, Georgia. She is self-employed. Patterson is the son of Ken and Cerett Patterson of Arab and Charlotte and Mikey Davidson of Albertville, Alabama. He is a Flexo trainer and printing-press operator.
Son to Travis Wade and Amanda Lee Pinkerton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:59 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Name, Cade Ansel. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Pinkerton is the former Amanda Kimes. She works for Thomas Gibbons OD. Pinkerton is a journey lineman with Citizens Electric
Son to John Paul Loveless and Chelsey Lynn Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Name, Bodhi Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Ms. Jones is the former Chelsey Sparkman, daughter of Mike and Misty Sparkman of Cape Girardeau. She is an optician with Regional Eyecare Center. Loveless is the son of Steve and Melody Loveless of Benton, Missouri. He is a truck driver with DHL in Jackson.
Daughter to Patrick Lee and Amy Katherine Shelton of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Ava Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Shelton is the former Amy Green, daughter of Allen and Teresa Green of Florissant, Missouri. She is a physician assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Shelton is the son of James and Denise Shelton of Blodgett, Missouri. He is an integrated solutions specialist with Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.
Son to Brandon Wayne and Hannah Truseal Newell of Bloomfield, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Tripp Wilson Keith. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Newell is the former Hannah Kean, daughter of Keith and Tammy Kean and Sue Lowe, all of Sikeston, Missouri. She is an LPN. Newell is the son of Tim and Sherry Newell of Morley, Missouri, and David Newell of Perryville, Missouri. He works for Newell's Plumbing Heating and AC.
Son to Anthony and Lauren Seabaugh of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Name, Logan Anthony. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seabaugh is the daughter of Steve and Edna Seiler of Leopold. She is an occupational therapist at Choice Rehab. Seabaugh is the son of Richard and Fran Seabaugh of Whitewater. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.
Daughter to Spencer Clayton and Amanda Brae Ayers of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Name, Emma Joy. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ayers is the former Amanda Burchfield, daughter of Sam and Sharon Burchfield of Paragould, Arkansas. Ayers is the son of Tom and Becky Ayers of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Bryan D. and Julie A. Glosemeyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Name, Simon William. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Glosemeyer is the former Julie Essner, daughter of Don and Clara Essner of Kelso, Missouri. She is a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul Grade School. Glosemeyer is the son of Bill and Nancy Glosemeyer of Cape Girardeau. He is engineering and maintenance manager at Verdesian.
Son to Alex and Ariana Voorhes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020. Name, Langston Dean. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Voorhes is the daughter of Douglas and Tammy McClellan of Mattoon, Illinois. Voorhes is the son of Wayne Voorhes of Cape Girardeau and Jennifer Voorhes of Jackson. He works at Tag Truck Center.
Son to Cortez Walton and Kiarius Burnside of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:08 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020. Name, Cortez Derrell Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Ms. Burnside is the daughter of Hillary Thampion of Shelby Mississippi and Cathy burnside of Clarksdale, Mississippi. She works at McDonald's in Cape Girardeau. Walton is the son of Frank McCray of Clarksdale, Mississippi and the late Ulanda Walton.
Son to Mark and Callie Welker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Name, Oliver James. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Welker is the daughter of Jerry and Gail Hoffman of Cape Girardeau. She works in business development for SoutheastHEALTH. Welker is the son of Sam and Rebecca Welker of Cape Girardeau and Jill and Mike Jackson of Cape Girardeau. He is an attorney for Cape Girardeau County.
Son to Ray and Ashley Bucher of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Name, Gentry Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Bucher is the daughter of the late Donald Wunderlich Jr. She is an OB surgical technician with SoutheastHEALTH. Bucher is the son of Phillip and Cynthia Bucher of Jackson. He is a welder with Greenbrier.
