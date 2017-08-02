All sections
RecordsFebruary 8, 2017

Birth 2/8/17

Daughter to Devon Curtis Brooks and Katelynn Lane Joyner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2017. Name, Ryelee Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Joyner is the daughter of Karen Joyner of Cape Girardeau. Brooks is the son of Lori Ann Smith-Brooks of Cape Girardeau and Randy Brooks of Memphis, Tennessee...

Brooks

Daughter to Devon Curtis Brooks and Katelynn Lane Joyner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2017. Name, Ryelee Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Joyner is the daughter of Karen Joyner of Cape Girardeau. Brooks is the son of Lori Ann Smith-Brooks of Cape Girardeau and Randy Brooks of Memphis, Tennessee.

Births

