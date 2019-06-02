Birth 2/6/19

Daughter to Derek and Natasha McMinn of Patton, Missouri, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, 7:02 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Name, Aleyna Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McMinn is the daughter of Levi and Helen Mast of Kidron, Ohio. McMinn is the son of Carlos Mardale and Cathy McMinn of Patton.
