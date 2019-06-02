All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsFebruary 6, 2019

Birth 2/6/19

Daughter to Derek and Natasha McMinn of Patton, Missouri, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, 7:02 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Name, Aleyna Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McMinn is the daughter of Levi and Helen Mast of Kidron, Ohio. McMinn is the son of Carlos Mardale and Cathy McMinn of Patton...

Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McMinn

Daughter to Derek and Natasha McMinn of Patton, Missouri, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, 7:02 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Name, Aleyna Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McMinn is the daughter of Levi and Helen Mast of Kidron, Ohio. McMinn is the son of Carlos Mardale and Cathy McMinn of Patton.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy