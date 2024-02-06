All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsFebruary 28, 2023
Birth 2/28/23
Son to James Gantose and Chantel Dean of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Name, Kai Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 11.9 ounces. Third son. Dean is the daughter of Cassie Box of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by The Bank of Missouri. Gantose is the son of Denise Gantose and Robert Gantose of Seville, Ohio. He works for Bo's On Call Automotive...
Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gantose

Son to James Gantose and Chantel Dean of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Name, Kai Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 11.9 ounces. Third son. Dean is the daughter of Cassie Box of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by The Bank of Missouri. Gantose is the son of Denise Gantose and Robert Gantose of Seville, Ohio. He works for Bo's On Call Automotive.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy