Records February 28, 2023

Birth 2/28/23

Son to James Gantose and Chantel Dean of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Name, Kai Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 11.9 ounces. Third son. Dean is the daughter of Cassie Box of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by The Bank of Missouri. Gantose is the son of Denise Gantose and Robert Gantose of Seville, Ohio. He works for Bo's On Call Automotive...