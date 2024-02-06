Birth 2/26/20

Daughter to Brent and Jackie McHugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Name, Samantha Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McHugh is the daughter of Jack and Judy Hankla of Cobden, Illinois. She is office manager for Fountainbleu Management Group. McHugh is the son of Suzanne McHugh of Vienna, Illinois, and Chris McHugh of Stonefort, Illinois. He is general manager of KFC...