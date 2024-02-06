All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsFebruary 26, 2020

Birth 2/26/20

Daughter to Brent and Jackie McHugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Name, Samantha Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McHugh is the daughter of Jack and Judy Hankla of Cobden, Illinois. She is office manager for Fountainbleu Management Group. McHugh is the son of Suzanne McHugh of Vienna, Illinois, and Chris McHugh of Stonefort, Illinois. He is general manager of KFC...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McHugh

Daughter to Brent and Jackie McHugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Name, Samantha Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McHugh is the daughter of Jack and Judy Hankla of Cobden, Illinois. She is office manager for Fountainbleu Management Group. McHugh is the son of Suzanne McHugh of Vienna, Illinois, and Chris McHugh of Stonefort, Illinois. He is general manager of KFC.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy