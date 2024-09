Records February 24, 2018

Birth 2-25-18

Son to David Matthew and Erica Lynn Sander of Burfordville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Name, August Matthew. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Sander is the former Erica Kight, daughter of Scott and Cathy Kight of Jackson. She is a coding and compliance specialist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sander is the son of Sharon and Rollie Sander of Gordonville. He works at Sander Nursery...